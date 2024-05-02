BUA Cement Plc appoints Chikezie Ajaero as Acting CFO

BUA Cement Plc notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the appointment of Mr. Chikezie Ajaero as the acting Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Company. The appointment becomes necessary due to the resignation of the Company’s Executive Director/Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Jacques Piekarski, effective 30th April 2024/

Mr. Chikezie Ajaero is a finance professional and seasoned accountant with an MBA from the University of Lagos. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and has over 26 years of experience in financial reporting and control. Mr. Chikezie Ajaero was the Finance Director of BUA Cement Obu Plant, a role he assumed in 2020.

