Lafarge Africa Plc appoints Puneet Sharma as Chief Financial Officer
Published

3 hours ago

on

The Board of Directors of Lafarge Africa Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the appointment of Mr. Puneet Sharma as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

Mr. Sharma is a seasoned professional with over 30 years of professional experience. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Puneet worked with Tropical General Investment Nigeria Ltd and GSK Nigeria Consumer Plc as the Group CFO for Non-Agric Business and Finance Director respectively.

Mr. Sharma is a graduate of Panjabi University, Patiala, India. He is also a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

