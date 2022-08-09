BREAKING: Army arrests Owo Catholic Church attackers

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters says its soldiers have arrested the terrorists behind the attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor made the disclosure during a parley with media executives at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

He said the criminals were arrested in collaboration with other security agencies.

Terrorists on June 5, attacked the Catholic Church during a Sunday Mass and opened fire on the worshippers, resulting in the death of over 30 persons