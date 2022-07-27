Suspected bandits on Wednesday night, attacked Owo town in Ondo State, injuring unspecified number of people.

The attack comes less than two months after terrorists killed about 40 worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Reports said many people were injured in the attack which took place Wednesday evening, at Folahami Junction, where a construction company called Craneburg Construction Company was located.

Witnesses said the gunmen detonated explosives and opened fire on those at the site.

It is yet unclear whether there are casualties in the attack.

Funmi Odunlami, the Ondo State police spokesman who confirmed the attack said three persons were injured.

Odunlami said she could not confirmed if the attackers are terrorists or mere bandits.

“Tonight, there was a shooting incident at Craneburg Construction Company Owo, Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to Hospital and they are in stable condition,” she told Vanguard.

”We cannot ascertain the casualty figure now and we also cannot say it was a terrorists’ attack with the use of explosives devices but tomorrow morning , the EOD men of the command would go to the scene.”

Odunlami appealed to residents not to panic that the situation was under control