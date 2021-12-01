Fighters of Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, have abducted no fewer than five officials of the Borno State government.

The victims, who were supervising the construction of Chibok-Damboa road, were forcefully taken away on Wednesday, Daily Trust reported.

The incident occurred near Wovi, a remote village in Chibok Local Government Area.

A source told Daily Trust that one of the abducted staff, a driver, escaped unhurt.

A top state official confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, “Yes, it is so sad and we are worry about this latest developments.

“The abductions came as a shocker to us. I can confirm to you that they were abducted this morning.”

More subsequently…

