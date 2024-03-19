Connect with us

Headlines

Akpabio says killers of soldiers in Delta may be foreign mercenaries
Advertisement

Headlines

AFC joins Ecobank and Soto Gallery to host +234ArtArt Exhibition to elevate African art

Headlines

EFCC slams N84bn money laundering charges against Yahaya Bello, others

Headlines

Tinubu withdraws Ruby Onwudiwe’s nomination to CBN board over support for Peter Obi

Headlines

Tinubu orders reopening of Nigeria's land, air borders with Niger Republic

Headlines

Investors gain N837bn as market grows further by 1.45%

Headlines

My husband's Renewed Hope agenda already yielding fruits – Remi Tinubu

Headlines

Ondo Guber: It’s my turn to govern, Olusola Oke declares

Headlines

Week of horror: FG helpless over B/Haram's daring attacks

Headlines

UBA, African Guarantee Fund partner on $100m SME loan for SMEs

Headlines

Akpabio says killers of soldiers in Delta may be foreign mercenaries

Published

18 hours ago

on

Akpabio says killers of soldiers in Delta may be foreign mercenaries

Godswill Akpabio, the senate President, has suggested that those who killed soldiers in Delta State may be foreign mercenaries.

Recall that armed men had on Thursday, March 14, attacked and killed 16 in Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Reacting to the incident during a debate on two merged motions by Senators Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, APC, Katsina Central, and Edeh Dafinone, APC, Delta Central on Tuesday, Akpabio suggested that those who killed the soldiers may be mercenaries.

News continues after this Advertisement

“We are not at war. I don’t think they are from the Niger Delta. They may be mercenaries,” he said.

The Senate thereafter ordered the probe into the killings as it has asked its Committee on Defence, Army, Navy, and Air Force to liaise with the Military authorities to get more information on the remote and immediate cause of the incident.

The senate further called on the Federal Government to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to book, just as it observed a minute silence in the honour of those killed.

It also called for the recruitment of more policemen so that the military would not be dragged into civil matters.

The Senate, however, rejected a prayer to observe a minute silence or to commiserate with the families of innocent civilians killed in the process, saying that their numbers are still unknown.

While the Senate rejected an additional prayer for relief materials for the community by the National Emergency Management Agency, it resolved that families of the killed soldiers should be compensated immediately as moved by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, and seconded by Senator Tony Nwoye.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (198) #Boko Haram (129) #UBA (160) Access bank (208) Ademola Adeleke (230) Alex Otti (362) Atiku Abubakar (260) Babajide Sanwo-olu (153) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (644) Buhari (144) CBN (486) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (126) Dapo Abiodun (119) dollar (137) EFCC (124) Fidelity Bank (89) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (109) Gboyega Oyetola (326) Godwin Emefiele (240) GTBank (180) INEC (97) Investors (80) IPOB (118) Labour Party (131) Muhammadu Buhari (227) naira (161) NGX (117) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (133) NNPC (169) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (216) Olusegun Obasanjo (103) Osun State (140) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (472) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (219)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement