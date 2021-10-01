Rights activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju has pointed out that while President Muhammadu Buhari had words about the discovery of the alleged sponsors of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, he failed to talk about the sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists and bandits who have killed tens of thousands of Nigerians and displaced millions.

Adeyanju noted that Buhari needs prayers for saying his administration has performed better than previous democratic governments since 1999.

According to him, the North-West Nigeria and the Middle Belt have been completely ravaged by terrorism and banditry, yet the President praised the Army for its failure to combat these criminals.

Adeyanju said this while reacting to Buhari’s speech on October 1 to commemorate the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

The statement, titled, ‘Buhari mocked Nigerians with his Independence Day speech –Adeyanju’, was obtained by SaharaReporters on Friday.

“The whole country knows that this is the worst government in the history of our nation,” it said.

“It is beyond sad to hear president Buhari commending the military for failure in his Independence Day speech. The North West, North Central and almost the entire country is almost a NO-GO AREA due to widespread insecurity. Terrorist groups control over 10 local government areas in the president’s home state of Katsina and collect taxes from residents openly and unchallenged.

“So many people who were killed by terrorists in Southern Kaduna were buried yesterday. Dora Akunyili’s husband was gunned down recently in the South-East yet the president praises the military for failure.

“The president also said he has discovered sponsors of IPOB and Oduduwa agitators but failed to talk about sponsors of Boko Haram that Dubai revealed recently because they are from his zone.

“The president apparently needs prayers for saying his administration is the best since 1999 and that Nigerians have never had it so good. It is unthinkable that the president of a nation should openly peddle so much falsehood as Buhari has just done.

“For context, cooking gas is N7,200 from N3,000 in 2015. $1 is N575 from N200 in 2015. The list goes on and on of the inflation records of the current administration. Nigeria has fallen completely to terrorist groups. This is a government that kills protesters but negotiate with terrorists.”