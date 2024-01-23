Connect with us

Ogun Assembly Speaker, Oluomo impeached
Published

11 hours ago

on

Ogun Assembly Speaker, Oluomo impeached

The Speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo has been impeached by 18 out of lawmakers in th assembly.

The impeachment was carried out during plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi.

The Assembly equally elected Mr. Oludaisi Elemide, who is currently representing Odeda State Constituency at the Assembly, as the new Speaker.

Adegoke Adeyanju, an APC lawmaker, representing Yewa North 1 State Constituency moved the motion for Oluomo’s impeachment, while it was seconded by another APC lawmaker, Ademola Adeniran, who is representing Sagamu II State Constituency.

