OBITUARY: Uwazurike goes home January 25

Late Roland Kelechi Uwazurike, younger brother of Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain and president emeritus of Aka Ikenga, an Igbo think tank, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, who died on December 21, aged 48 in Abuja after a brief illness, will be laid to rest on Saturday at Umunakanu, Owerri, Ehime-Mbano Local Government, Imo State.

According to the burial arrangements released by his family, there will be requiem mass for the repose of his soul at St Theresa’s Catholic Church, Umunakanu, Owerri at 11 am.

Kelechi is survived by Cindy, his wife for 27 years, three children: Enyioma, Ezinwa and Kevin; eight siblings, including Professors C.N Uwazurike and Chudi Uwazurike, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, Dr. & Mrs. Justina Chukwu, Johnkay & Dr. Mrs Evelyn Nwadinobi, Dr. Josie Uwazurike, Eziada Ochulo among other aunties, cousins, nieces and nephews.