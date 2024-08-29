‘Igbo syntax missing,’ Group says woman spreading hate in Canada may not be Igbo

... it’s likely a ploy to cause ethnic hate ahead of Edo election

An advocacy group, the Cultural Credibility Development Initiative (CCDI), has condemned the actions of a Nigerian woman in Canada who recently threatened to poison Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin origin in the North American country.

The woman identified as Amaka Patience Sunnbeger, had on Instagram, said she would poison individuals from the said groups over attacks on her people in Nigeria.

Her remarks have attracted condemnations from many, including Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation.

Reacting to the remarks in a statement signed by Pastor Steve Nwabuko, Secretary and Chief Bar Goddy Uwazurike (Ide), President, the CCDI noted that it was unlikely that she’s an Igbo woman, contrary to what is widely believed.

The group, however, expressed dismay over the failure of security agencies in Nigeria to act against those spreading misinformation against Igbo people in the country.

CCDI also pointed out that the whole episode may be a ploy to instigate ethnic hatred ahead of the September governorship election in Edo State.

“We, the Igbo people, wish to address a pressing matter of great concern,” the statement reads.

“Recently, a certain individual named Amaka Patience Sunnbeger , has been spreading harmful rhetoric, calling for violence against the Edo people and the Yorubas.

“We categorically disclaim and condemn these divisive and dangerous statements.

“1. The said Amaka Patience Sunnbeger is a pseudonym , a fake name with a fake picture and a fake accent.

“2. The author of the offensive melodrama is not an Igbo person . The Igbo syntax is missing .

“3. This is a continuation of the script against Igbo people.

“4. Till today, the ubiquitous security network has played deaf and dumb to the manifestation of disinformation and misinformation against Igbo people.

“5. The Igbo, Edo and Yoruba people cannot be deceived by the agents of darkness.

“6. Today Nigerians have contested for positions and unmolested in various parts of the world. Nobody raised the issue of tribalism and racism !!

“We want to assure the good people of Edo state and the Yorubas that we, the Igbo people, harbor no ill will towards them. We believe in the values of peace, unity, and mutual respect. We will not be swayed by those who seek to sow discord and chaos among our communities.

“It has become clear that this is a ploy by the gang to pitch ethnic groups against each other, particularly in the lead-up to the upcoming elections in Edo state. We have witnessed several groups calling for attacks on the peace-loving Igbo people of Nigeria, whose only focus is to work and live peacefully in the country.

“We believe that this deception is aimed at causing confusion and destabilization in the electoral process. We urge those involved in this deception to desist from further insulting the intelligence of our people and to cease their attempts to divide us.

“We call on all Nigerians to stand together against hate and division. Let us choose the path of understanding, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence. Let us work towards a united and prosperous Nigeria, where every citizen can live without fear of violence or persecution.”

