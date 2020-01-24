Again, Dangote Foundation empowers 34,000 women in Katsina

Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), the humanitarian branch of the Dangote Group, has empowered 34,000 vulnerable women in the 34 local governments of Katsina State from a N10 billion micro-grant set aside for disadvantaged women across the country.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held on Thursday in Batagarawa Local of the state, Chairman of the foundation and CEO of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote said 1,000 women were drawn from each of the 34 local government with each woman receiving N10,000,00.

Dangote noted at the ceremony attended by Katsina State governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari and other government officials, that the Foundation had in 2012 earmarked N10 billion for the empowerment of vulnerable women in the 774 Local governments in the country.

He disclosed that so far about 360,000 women from Kano, Lagos, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, Niger, Sokoto and Nasarawa States representing 40% have benefitted.

“The Micro-grants programme is a major component of the Economic Empowerment pillar of the Foundation,” he said.

It provides disadvantaged and vulnerable women with a one-off, unconditional N10,000,00 cash transfer to boost their household income generation.”