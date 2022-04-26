It was a gathering of who is who in Nigeria at Awomukwu, Ikwuano local government of Abia State, weekend, on the occasion of the burial ceremony of late Pa Ubani Egbedubi Nwokocha, father of prominent human rights lawyer, Dr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani.

The colorful event which had in attendance, legal practitioners of all shades, was equally graced by top political figures in Abia and Nigeria, including a former governor of the state, now senator representing Abia North District, Orji Uzor Kalu; Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah; Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, among others.

Delivering his sermon at the event, ex-supritendent of Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rev. Dr. Chidi Okoroafor, enjoined the living to live a life with eternity in mind.

Making reference to the book of Genesis chapter 5, the clergy said “we must all return to the dust. Make sure you live well because nobody has a certificate of occupancy to life.”

Rev. Okoroafor went further to say that there is no amount of wealth that people will acquire that will prevent them from dying.

Reminiscing about his late father, Dr. Ubani former second vice president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and current chairman of Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA– SPIDEL, said that his act of philanthropy taught him that one does not need to be a multi millionaire to assist those in need.

According to him, “even in my father’s low state, he was able to help those in need. The culture of philanthropy, culture of kindness, culture of good heart were part of what my father represented.”

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ogah, minister of state for steel and mines, said the late Pa Ubani lived a fulfilled life and left many good legacies, including his good friend and brother Dr. Ubani who, according to him, is known to be a voice to the voiceless in Nigeria.

In his letter of condolence to the bereaved family, Senator Kalu, senate chief whip, described ‘Egoro’, as Pa Ubani was fondly called, as one that stamped indelible footprint in the sands of time.

He said, ”While death at any age is sad, we are however consoled by the fact that he lived a fulfilled life as a loving husband, caring Father, community leader, Devout Christian and philanthropist.”

In her own remarks, Senator Nwaogu enjoined Dr. Ubani to take comfort in knowing that his late father, whom she said, lived a fulfilled life, is resting in heaven.

“Though his death obviously has created a big vacuum in the family but be strongly consoled by the fact that he lived a fulfilled life,” she said.

Sam Onuigbo, a member of the house of representatives, who said the late Pa Ubani lived a worthy life, eulogized Dr Ubani for being a true son of his father.

According to him, “Egoro Oti must have transitioned to eternal glory with a smile on his face and a heart full of joy and pride…”

Among those who graced the event are Uwaifor Hannibal, the current President of the African Bar Association; General Secretary of the NBA, Mrs Joyce Oduah; JK Gadzama SAN; Y. C Maikyau SAN; Afam Osigwe, SAN; Chuka Ikwuazom, SAN; Emeka Ozoani, SAN; Okey Amaechi, SAN; S. Long Williams, former Governor of EBF; Uba Anene, current Governor of EBF, Ebitu Akpadiaha and Afam Ofomata.

Other notable personalities at the event include, Justice Inyang Okoro of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; Chief Jugde of Abia State, Justice Onuoha Ogwe; Speaker Abia State House of Assembly. Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji; AG and Commissioner for Justice, Abia state, Mr Uche Ihediwa; Former Minister of State for Defence, Col. Austin Akobundu Rtd; Rear Admiral Ralph Osondu Rtd; Member representing Ikwuano State Constituency at the Abia House of Assembly, Hon. Stanley Nwabuisi; Ikwuano LGA Chairman, Chief Stephen Mpamugo; HRM Eze Dr. Ndimele, Chairman Ikwuano Traditional Rulers Council; Chief Henry Ikoh.

Also at the event, are Jonathan Taidi, Desmond Iyama, Adesina Adegbite, Ede Asenoguan, Linda Bala, Funmi Adeogun, Victor Nwaugo former legal adviser Of NBA, Kelvin Ejolonu , EbF Council members, Otu Okaiwu members, Chuks Mbamalu, Clement Chukwuemeka, Damian Anosike, Jude Ezegwui, Ogaga Emoghwanre Esq, Daniel Kip Esq, Felix Ashimole, Charles Ajiboye, Okey Ohagba, the chief Event Planner and many others.