Details of programme for the final funeral rites of a septuagenarian and community leader, Pa George Nwokeocha Asiegbulem, have been announced.

Aged 79, Pa Asiegbulem, a native of Ezuhu Nguru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, died on September 20, 2022, in Owerri, the Imo State capital after a brief illness.

A statement by his first son, Mr. Iyke Asiegbu, indicates that there will be a Christian wake keep in his country home on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

On Friday, November 4, his body will leave Holy Rosary Mortuary, Ogbor Nguru by 8:00am for lying-in-state, also at his home residence.

His remains will be laid to rest at his compound after a requiem mass at Saint Charles’ Catholic Church, Ezuhu Nguru by 11:00am.

The ceremonies will be rounded off with a thanksgiving mass on Sunday, November 6, also at Saint Charles’ Catholic Church, Ezuhu Nguru.

Pa Asiegbulem, until his death, was a respected community leader and devout Christian of the catholic communion, who was noted for his uncommon humility and love for humanity.

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren, including Mr. Iyke Asiegbu, Dr. Amarachukwu Asiegbu and Rev. Fr. Chibueze Asiegbu.