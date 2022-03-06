Osun PDP Chieftain, Kazeem Akinleye Salutes Dr. Deji Adeleke @65

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A chieftain of People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Osun state, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has joined millions of well-wishers in celebrating business morgul and philanthropist, Dr. Deji Adeleke as he clocks 65 years on earth, describing him as an angel in human face.

He referred to him as a father to all, one who the development of human race is paramount to his heart

Akinleye stated this in a congratulatory message copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo over the weekend.

According to him, Dr. Deji Adeleke has demonstrated passion for human development by series of his contributions towards betterment of the human race.

“Dr. Deji Adeleke has been a father to all, I can described him as a God-sent angel to so many including me. He has contributed positively to my life, I am one of his benefactors,” he said.

“On the occasion of your birthday anniversary sir, firstly, I glorify God for the opportunity given to you to be alive despite all odds, and for the privilege bestowed on you to develop human race. My prayer to God is to further give you enablement to do more exploits in life and more grace to do more than what you have been doing for people”

“I, on behalf of my family wish to congratulate my benefactor and my father on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary. I pray God to continue showering his blessings on you and to give you more wisdom to do more than before for people, Congratulations Sir.”