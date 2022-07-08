Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the federation, today, married Nana Hadiza, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari at a private ceremony in Aso Rock Villa.

The marriage ceremony held at the Presidential Villa mosque on Friday and was attended by both families.

Nana Hadiza, 41, married the attorney-general as his third wife

She is Buhari’s third daughter with his first wife, Safinatu.

Hadiza was married to Abdulrahman Mamman Kurfi with whom she had six children before their divorce.

She attended First Essence International School, then Cobham Hall, Kent, United Kingdom.

She also attended the University of Buckingham. She had previously obtained education at the National Teachers Institute, Kaduna; as well as a master’s degree in international affairs and strategic studies, at the Kaduna Polytechnic.

Mr Buhari has conducted three previous weddings for his children since he assumed office in 2015, including Zahra Ahmed Indimi, Yusuf Buhari and Aisha Mohammed Sha’aban