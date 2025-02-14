The Cultural Credibility Development Initiative (CCDI), an advocacy group, has paid tribute to Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo who passed away in the early hours of Friday at age 96.

The group in a statement by Ide Goddy Uwazurike, its president, and Steve Nwabuko, its secretary, on Friday, noted that the Nigerian genre has been thrown into mourning with the passage to eternal glory of Pa Adebanjo at the ripe old age of 96.

“He was many things to many people,” the group said, noting that he was a detribalised Nigerian, an astute politician, an articulate Parliamentarian and a philanthropist par excellence.

According to the group, Pa Adebanjo was “a man of peace, vigor and essence of the political school of thought of the legendary and erudite politician, Pa Obafemi Awolowo of the Action Group class of political egalitarianism, equity, justice and good conscience.

“Pa Ayo Adebanjo lived out these noble virtues in his private and public life leading to his remaining a political activist as a nonagenarian and astute voice against nepotism, tribalism, cronyism and the decent to the rise of mediocres as national and political party leaders.

“Pa Ayo Adebanjo was until his death, the leader of the notable Pan Yoruba group, Afenifere, through which he preached and lived unity, fairness, respect for national ethos and values, equality, rule of law, power sharing, election fairness, equity, good governance and respect for human lives and dignity.

“Pa Ayo Adebanjo was one of the founders of the Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Coalition (SN-MBC)consisting of:South West, South East, South South and North Central geopolitical zones for the single purpose of power rotation and and access to national political leadership without subterfuge, let or hindrance.

“Pa Ayo Adebanjo stands out as the greatest bridge builder between the South West (Yoruba) and South East (IGBO) peoples since after the civil war in 1970 and remains one of the strongest voices calling for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi kanu from Federal Government unlawful detention.

“The Yoruba race worldwide have lost a shining star.

“Ndigbo Worldwide have lost a dear friend and caring brother.

“Southern and Middle Belt Coalition have lost a father figure, instructor, adviser, and essential guide.

“The Obedient Movement in Nigeria has lost a fan, friend, supporter and admirer.

“Nigeria has lost a sound voice of good conscience in integration, meditation, cohabitation and wisdom.

“Pa Ayo Adebanjo had wished to see an Igbo become the President of Nigeria in his lifetime and was expecting Mazi Nnamdi kanu to be released from detention in the same manner other treasonable felony cases have been dispensed with either by forgiveness or reversed by state pardon but these never came to happen in his lifetime.

“As we mourn the exit of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Ndigbo Worldwide are saying, whence cometh another bridge builder from the South West to succour us in the manner Pa Ayo Adebanjo did identify with IGBO neglect, derision, deprivation and denigration in Nigeria?

“As IGBO prays for the peaceful repose of the beautiful soul of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and submit to his glorious home call to eternal blitz, we send heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, his friends and associates, to the Yoruba race worldwide and to Nigeria as a whole.

“Je nkeoma, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

“Udo diri ñkpûrû obi gi.

“Chineke nabatagi na ala Eze ya.

“Sûn ré oo, Baba.”