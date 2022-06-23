Tony Elumelu hails wife, Awele as she turns 52

Obinna Ezugwu

Tony Elumelu, a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, has eulogised his wife, Dr. Awele Vivian Elumelu on the occasion of her 52nd birthday.

Elumelu, founder of the Tony Elumelu foundation and chairman of Heirs Holdings, took to his twitter handle to hail his wife as his queen.

Mrs. Elumelu, chairperson of Avon Healthcare Limited and the CEO of Avon Medical Services Limited, turns 52 today, June 23.

Her husband wrote, “Happy birthday to the queen of House TOE; a woman of noble character, who is worth more than any precious stone. I celebrate you, Awele. 💖

Tony Elumelu

#MrsTOE Loving you the #TOEWay

Dr. Awele, a versatile medical practitioner, also oversees the healthcare investments of her husband’s company.