Business Hallmark Publisher, Prince Emeka Obasi laid to rest (PHOTOS)

Prince Emeka Obasi, publisher of Business Hallmark Newspaper, was today, Thursday, laid to rest at his palatial home in Umuaroko, Ndume, Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State.

Prince Obasi, a celebrated journalist and founder of Public Policy Research and Analysis Center (PRACC), organizers of the prestigious Zik Prize in Leadership Awards, died on Tuesday, March 15, at 58.

He was was committed to mother earth after a burial service attended by several dignitaries at the Community Primary School, Ahiaeke Ndume.

Reception followed thereafter.