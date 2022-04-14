Business Hallmark Publisher, Prince Emeka Obasi laid to rest (PHOTOS)
Mrs. Betty Emeka-Obasi, wife of late Prince Obasi and children during the burial church service

Prince Emeka Obasi, publisher of Business Hallmark Newspaper, was today, Thursday, laid to rest at his palatial home in Umuaroko, Ndume, Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State.

Prince Obasi, a celebrated journalist and founder of Public Policy Research and Analysis Center (PRACC), organizers of the prestigious Zik Prize in Leadership Awards, died on Tuesday, March 15, at 58.

He was was committed to mother earth after a burial service attended by several dignitaries at the Community Primary School, Ahiaeke Ndume.

Reception followed thereafter.

