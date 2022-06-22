A Chieftain of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye has described Yeye Modupe Adeleke Saani as a jewel of inestimable value whose impact in building human development speaks volumes, just as he congratulate her on her birthday.

This was contained in a congratulatory message made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to the erstwhile chairman of Ede North local government, the celebrant as true woman of valour, a detribalised Nigerian and as exceptionally excellent voice in the call for equal participation of women in politics.

He said Yeye Modupe has been courageous in promoting excellence through sheer handwork and great commitment to the service of humanity, a role model to the old and young ones.

“I attested to your generosity and resilient in promoting human existence, you have demonstrated your passion for human development in all ramifications, no wonder people cherished you and celebrate your well-being all the time,” he said.

“On this occasion of your birthday, I joined other well wishers to celebrate you ma, it is my prayer to God to grant you your very heart desire especially on our incoming governor of Osun State by God’s grace, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke.”