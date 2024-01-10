NTA to broadcast all 52 AFCON matches live

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) says it will broadcast live, all the 52 games of the forthcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The federal government-owned television station in a post on X, said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with AfroSports TV, a cross-continental Free-To-Air (FTA) sports channel.
“NTA signs a memorandum of understanding with Afro Sports TV for transmission of 52 games of African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire,” it said.
The announcement by NTA follows a few weeks of confusion after MultiChoice, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, disclosed that it had failed to acquire the broadcasting rights for the AFCON billed to hold Ivory Coast.
The South African owned pay TV platform said its SuperSport channel would not show the competition billed to commence on January 13.
Shortly, it was revealed that Multichoice was beaten to the broadcasting rights by New World TV, a Togolese audio-visual group.
New World TV had won the rights to broadcast all CAF’s 13 competitions to the sub-Saharan African audience for two years.
The deal will hold from 2023 to 2025, encompassing the forthcoming AFCON and the tournament’s next edition.
There were concerns about the cross-continental reach of New World TV, which only has footholds in majorly French-speaking African countries.
However, StarTimes announced it had struck a sublicensing deal with New World and would air the competition on its sports channels.
The 34th edition of the AFCON will be held in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Group A alongside Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.
Nigeria will take on Equatorial Guinea in their opening game on January 14 before facing Ivory Coast four days later and rounding off the group stage with the Guinea-Bissau tie.
The Eagles recently returned from a one-week training camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where they thrashed Al Gharaib, a local club, 12-0 before losing 2-0 to Guinea a day later.
The team will proceed to Ivory Coast on Wednesday.
Sports
Peseiro names Super Eagles final AFCON squad
Jose Peseiro, Super Eagles coach, has named his final 25-man squad for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations in Cote’d’Ivoire.
The African football showpiece will run from January 13 to February 11, 2024.
The three times African champions, Nigeria was drawn in Group A alongside hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea Bissau.
The Portuguese manager whose future is up in the air had in earlier December unveiled a 40-man provisional squad, including three goal-keepers from the local league.
However, in the final cut, Peseiro on Friday named African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, captain, Ahmed Musa, and Chippa United goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabili.
Nwabili, drafted in to solve the team’s goalkeeping crisis is joined by long-standing first-choice, Francis Uzoho and Enyimba FC goal-stopper, Leke Ojo who is the only home-based player in the squad.
FULL LIST.
Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Chippa United, South Africa); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC)
Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); William Troost-Ekong (PAOK Salonika, Greece); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)
Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey); Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany).
Sports
Kylian Mbappe’s brother, Ethan debuts for PSG, as striker nets brace on birthday
Ethan, Kylian Mbappe’s 16-year-old bother made his senior debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, as the French giants beat Metz 3-1 in Ligue 1.
Kylian marked his 25th birthday with a brace to help PSG reach the halfway stage of the season five points clear at the top of the table.
PSG, who had been held 1-1 at Lille at the weekend, laboured in the first half before Vitinha opened the scoring early in the second half by turning in a cross from Lee Kang-in.
Mbappe then took centre stage by making it 2-0 with a superb strike off the underside of the crossbar from the edge of the area, AFP reports.
Matthieu Udol pulled one back for the struggling visitors but Mbappe pounced on a short backpass to round the goalkeeper and make it 3-1 towards the end for his 18th league goal of the campaign.
His birthday was made even more memorable when his 16-year-old brother Ethan came on for his senior debut in stoppage time.
PSG ended the year with a comfortable five-point cushion over nearest challengers Nice, who defeated Lens 2-0 on Wednesday thanks to two late goals from Nigerian striker Terem Moffi.
Monaco are seven points behind the leaders in third place after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Toulouse, with Wissam Ben Yedder scoring both of their goals.
The principality side held on to take all three points despite having Aleksandr Golovin sent off early in the second half.
Malian international Kamory Doumbia produced the individual performance of the evening by scoring four goals, all in the first half, as Brest beat Brittany rivals Lorient 4-0.
That result lifted Brest into fourth, a Champions League qualifying berth, above a Lille side who were beaten 2-1 away at Patrick Vieira’s Strasbourg.
Marseille are sixth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 at Montpellier, with Jordan Veretout scoring their goal in a game that was held up for five minutes in the second half after fireworks were set off at one end of the stadium.
Montpellier had a point deducted following an incident in their home match against Clermont earlier this season when the away side’s goalkeeper was hit by a firecracker thrown from the same stand.
“These guys are idiots, it’s incredible,” complained Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian on Wednesday.
“I don’t understand it. You are supposed to come to the stadium to support your team, not to set off fireworks.”
Japanese international Keito Nakamura got the only goal as Will Still’s Reims defeated Le Havre 1-0, while Rennes struck twice late on to claim a 3-1 victory at bottom club Clermont.
Meanwhile, Lyon climbed out of the bottom three as they beat Nantes 1-0 thanks to an Alexandre Lacazette goal.
It was a third consecutive victory for a team who had previously won just once all season, and the result lifted them two points above Toulouse, who now occupy the relegation play-off position, according to AFP.
Sports
Alleged rape: Ex-Barcelona star, Dani Alves to face trial in February
Dani Alves, former Barcelona defender will go on trial in Spain for allegedly raping a woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022 between February 5 to 7, a Spanish court said Wednesday.
AFP reports that prosecutors are seeking a nine-year jail term for the former Brazilian full-back, who has been in jail in Spain since his arrest in January, and demanded he pay his alleged victim 150,000 euros ($163,500) in compensation
The 40-year-old has maintained he had consensual sex with his accuser.
“I have a really clear conscience regarding what happened that night in the bathroom of the VIP area of the Sutton nightclub,” he told Barcelona-based newspaper La Vanguardia in an interview published in June, his first since his arrest.
“What happened and what didn’t happen? And what didn’t happen is that I forced this woman to do anything that we did,” he added.
But when the story first broke — and before he was arrested — Alves in a television interview initially denied knowing the woman who filed a police complaint against him on January 2.
“I was dancing and having a good time without invading anyone’s space,” he told Spanish TV channel Antena 3
“I don’t know who this lady is. How could I do that to a woman? No.”
Alves told La Vanguardia that he had lied at first because he was afraid his wife would leave him if he admitted he had been with another woman.
The high-profile trial will take place in Barcelona, the court that has led the investigation into the affair said in a statement.
Prosecutors allege Alves invited the woman to enter a small enclosure at the upscale Sutton nightclub, which she says she did not know was a lavatory.
Once inside, the footballer showed a “violent attitude” towards the woman, whom he forced to have intercourse despite her resistance, prosecutors say according to the indictment.
Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, the charge of sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape can carry a maximum sentence of 15 years.
At the time of the incident, Alves was on holiday in Barcelona after playing for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar.
After his arrest, Alves was sacked by his Mexican club Pumas UNAM.
In a highly successful career, Alves won 42 trophies, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil.
At last year’s World Cup finals in Qatar, he became the oldest player to represent Brazil at football’s showpiece tournament, according to AFP.
Tags
Trending
-
Nation6 hours ago
Expansion work on Owerrinta, Onu-Imo roads to commence soon – Abia govt
-
Politics13 hours ago
‘I’m hurt,’ Shaibu fumes as Edo PDP stakeholders endorse Ighodalo
-
Economy11 hours ago
Nigeria’s inflation to ease in 2024 – World Bank
-
Headlines11 hours ago
JUST IN: S’Court reserves judgment on PDP’s appeal to undermine Gov Otti’s victory
-
Headlines3 days ago
Rivers: Gov. Fubara, Wike battle for supremacy ahead of LG polls
-
Headlines16 hours ago
Gen. Abubakar’s govt responsible for Nigeria’s problems – Chekwas Okorie
-
Opinion1 day ago
Open letter to Bola Tinubu, By Southern and Middle Belt Leaders
-
Business14 hours ago
Cadbury Nigeria gives reasons for proposed debt to equity conversion