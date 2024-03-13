Connect with us

Nigeria’s crude oil production down 7% to 1.3m bpd
NGX Group, female leaders call for investment, deeper inclusion for women

Ecobank signs $250m senior bridge-to-bond loan facility

Africa Prudential Plc announces resignation of Festus Izevbizua as CFO

Okonjo-Iweala launches WTO’s $1.2m programme to address Nigeria’s agricultural export challenges

FG announces indefinite postponement of students loan

Tinubu appoints Dayo Mobereola to replace Bashir Jamoh as NIMASA DG

FG launches N50,000 presidential grant scheme for traders

The making of the Aba power plant: Gov Otti's contribution, connection, and how it began

Accountability issues continue to dog Lagos Light rail

Published

6 hours ago

on

Latest figures from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) show that Nigeria’s crude oil output, excluding condensate, dropped month-on-month, by seven per cent to 1.3 million barrels per day, bpd in February 2024, from 1.4 million bpd in January 2024.

This despite efforts of the federal government increase production.

OPEC disclosed this in its March Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR).

The report, however, showed that on year-on-year, the nation’s output remains flat as a similarly 1.3 million bpd was also recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.

The OPEC report also showed that Nigeria remains the highest African oil producing country while Equatorial Guinea lags behind with 47,000 bpd.

Nigeria’s oil output had risen MoM to 1.43 million bpd in January 2024, from 1.34 million bpd recorded in December 2023, indicating an increase of 6.9 per cent.

But YoY, the nation’s output rose by 15.6 per cent to 1.43 million bpd in January 2024, from 1.23 million bpd recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.

The output excluded condensate, a light crude, which Nigeria has the capacity to produce between 300,000 bpd and 400,000 bpd.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

