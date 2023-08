Leading beer maker, Nigerian Breweries (NB PLC), has announced an increase in prices of its products effective August 10, 2023.

The firm in a letter dated 1st August 2023, said the move was necessitated by soaring rise in input costs.

The letter seen by Nairametrics partly reads, “This is to inform you that we will review the prices of some of our SKUs effective Thursday 10th August 2023.”