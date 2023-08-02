House officers at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island have embarked on a protest over the death of their colleague, Doctor Ovwaere Diaso.

Diaso passed away on August 1 after the elevator she had taken to pick up her food from a vendor fell from the 10th floor.

Many have been taking to social media to call out the hospital for negligence.

In a video shared on Twitter by Omolyawoli, House officers could be seen marching outside the hospital building with placards that carry messages such as, “It could have been me and “The system is rigged against young doctors,” while they chanted: “All we are saying, give us justice.”

Diaso was said to be preparing for the completion of her housemanship in two weeks when the tragic incident happened.

Credit: Omolyawoli