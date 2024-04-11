Connect with us

Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation empowers civil servants with leadership skills
Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation empowers civil servants with leadership skills

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has announced the graduation of the AIG Public Leaders Programme Class of 2023, which involved the training of civil servants in the Federal Capital Territory in public leadership skills.

According to the foundation, 68 public servants just graduated after six months of intensive training conducted by the faculty of the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. Throughout the programme, all participants underwent rigorous training, culminating in the development of capstone projects aimed at driving transformation within their ministries, departments, and agencies.

The Chairman of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, congratulated the graduating class, noting that those graduates were a step towards building an Africa that could extricate itself from the depths of underdevelopment with capable and empowered public servants.

The Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Dr Olatunji Olaopa, stated the importance of transforming Nigeria’s public sector to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

“Key to the transformation of the public sector is the emergence of change agents who are motivated, competent, and sufficiently incentivised to push the change management process forward.

The AIG Public Leaders Programme plays a fundamental role in producing world-class graduates with the urgently needed dose of innovativeness and administrative capacity to become change managers ready to tackle the critical task of guiding the public sector towards genuine service and innovation.”

