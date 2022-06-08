Kwankwaso emerges presidential candidate of NNPP

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has emerged as the presidential aspirant of the New Nigeria Peoples Party at the party’s presidential primary election on Wednesday.

The NNPP is currently holding its presidential primary election in the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Kwankwaso emerged as the NNPP’s standard bearer after delegates made their choice known by voice vote.

The former governor who addressed party faithful after being declared candidate, noted that “NNPP stands for unity, peace and progress of the country”

Flanked by Ibrahim Shekarau, also a former governor of Kano, Kwankwaso expressed confidence that the NNPP would win the 2023 presidential election.

Details later…