BREAKING: Atiku congratulates Tinubu on victory at APC primary

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated his All Progressive Congress opponent, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, on winning the ruling party’s presidential ticket.

The former vice president took to his social media pages to congratulate the former governor of Lagos State, stating that the APC presidential primary was a hard-fought contest.

“Congratulations, @officialABAT, on your emergence as your party’s presidential candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity,” he wrote