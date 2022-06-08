JUST IN: Alex Otti clinches Labour Party governorship ticket in Abia

Dr. Alex Otti, ace economist and chieftain of the Labour Party in Abia State, has cliched the governorship ticket of the party.

Otti, former bank CEO, polled a total number 454 votes to emerge unopposed during the governorship primary election of the party in Umuahia the state capital on Wednesday.

The returning officer of the election Mr Sunday Okeke, declared him the winner of election.

In his acceptance speech Otti, said that he was prepared to move Abia state from the era of bad governance to an era of prosperity.

He assured his supporters that victory was assured for the party in the fort coming general election, while soliciting for their support for the party to achieve the feats.

He said, “You have started a movement which no cabal can stop. We are the party the majority of people who deserves good leadership in the state are looking for.

“The symbol of our party is human beings, I therefore urge to join me as we work hard to win the 2023 governorship election and make life easier for our people. If elected I will donate my salary for humanitarian purposes.

“We shall move in with courage to upset the backlog of unpaid salaries, stop insecurity, bad roads and poor health care delivery

because we have all takes to make a difference.

“We will activate industrialization in the state to move our people to prosperity, through Education, Agriculture policies and reduce rural urban migration