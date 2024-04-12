Connect with us

Entertainment

JUST IN: Bobrisky jailed for six months without option of fine
Advertisement

Entertainment

AGN suspends filmmaker, Adanma Luke, bans riverine shoots over death of Junior Pope

Entertainment

Peter Obi mourns Junior Pope

Entertainment

Fans mourn as Junior Pope is confirmed dead at 39

Entertainment

Update: Junior Pope confirmed dead at 39

Entertainment

Update: Junior Pope confirmed dead at 39

Entertainment

Mabel, comedian AY Makun's wife confirms marriage crash

Entertainment

Bobrisky convicted for abusing naira

Entertainment

EFCC to arraign Bobrisky over 'money laundering, abuse of naira' today

Entertainment

EFCC confirms arrest of crossdresser, Bobrisky

Entertainment

JUST IN: Bobrisky jailed for six months without option of fine

Published

1 hour ago

on

JUST IN: Bobrisky jailed for six months without option of fine

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky, a controversial crossdresser, to six months in jail without option of fine for abusing the Naira.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro, the presiding judge, handed down the sentence on Friday, April 12.

The EFCC had on April 5 arraigned Bobrisky in court for abusing the Naira.

News continues after this Advertisement

He was subsequently convicted

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *