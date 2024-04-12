Entertainment
JUST IN: Bobrisky jailed for six months without option of fine
A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky, a controversial crossdresser, to six months in jail without option of fine for abusing the Naira.
Justice Abimbola Awogboro, the presiding judge, handed down the sentence on Friday, April 12.
The EFCC had on April 5 arraigned Bobrisky in court for abusing the Naira.
News continues after this Advertisement
He was subsequently convicted
News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement