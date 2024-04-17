Pascal Okechukwu, alias Cubana Chief Priest, a socialite and businessman, has arrived at the Federal High Court in Lagos for his trial over allegations bordering on naira abuse.

Cubana was driven to the court around 8:45 am on Wednesday by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives under armed police escorts.

The anti-graft agency on Tuesday filed a three-count charge against the social media celebrity.

He is to wbe arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare on a three-count charge of allegedly spraying and tampering with the Naira notes at a social event contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

In the charge filed on April 4 by the EFFC’s prosecutor, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Rotimi Oyedepo, and seven other lawyers representing the executive chairman of the anti-graft Commission, it was alleged that Okechukwu Pascal on February 13, 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

In count 2, it was alleged “that you, Okechukwu Pasca,l sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

In Count 3, it was alleged: “that you, Okechukwu Pasca,l sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

