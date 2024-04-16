EFCC to arraign Cubana Chief Priest for abuse of Naira

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, for Naira abuse.

This is coming days after crossdresser Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in prison for abusing the Naira.

EFCC has filed a three-count charge against the businessman for allegedly spraying and tampering with the naira at a social event contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

Chief Priest will be arraigned on Wednesday, April 17, before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The charge was filed on April 4th by EFFC’s prosecutor Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) alongside seven other lawyers representing the chairman of the Commission.

In Count 1, it was alleged, “that you, Okechukwu Pascal on 13th Feb. 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 issued by CBN by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

In count 2, it was alleged, “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 issued by CBN by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

In Count 3, it was alleged, “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 issued by CBN by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

