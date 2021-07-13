OBINNA EZUGWU

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said he won’t join issues with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike for calling him a liar.

Wike had during the 60th birthday celebration of former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke on Monday, blamed Secondus for the mass defection rocking the PDP, while reportedly calling him a liar.

“The national chairman said we need good leadership in the country, but if you don’t show good leadership, the party cannot produce good leaders. That is the truth of the matter,” Wike reportedly said.

“If he (Secondus) had shown leadership in Cross River, our party would not have had the problem we have today.”

However, reacting to the governor’s remarks in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, on Tuesday, Secondus said he would not join issues with him as according to him, he could not, as a leader, exchange words with any leader of the party, much more a governor.

“The media office of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has been inundated with calls and inquiries on the outburst of the Rivers State Governor, Bar. Neysom Wike against the person and image of the National Chairman,” the statement said.

“Our response is that no amount of provocation will make the National Chairman join issues with any leader of the party talk less a state Governor. To do that is to remove the toga of a leader of the party.

“The impact of such response from National Chairman on the party will be worse than silence.

“The National Chairman considers whatever negative outburst against him from any quarter as one of the punches a leader must receive and endure to get stronger especially when truth is unhidden that Secondus is not a liar.”