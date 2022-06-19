Hoodlums attack Bola Tinubu's convoy in Lagos, two injured

Hoodlums, on Sunday, attacked the convoy of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.

The convoy was attacked at the Adeniji end of Isale Eko after the former Lagos governor paid a visit to the Oba of Lagos.

The former Lagos governor was heading to his Bourdillon Avenue, Ikoyi residence from the palace.

Reports said the report, the hoodlums threw stones at the convoy as it drove from the palace, smashing side glasses and front windshields of vehicles in the convoy.

Though Tinubu was not affected by the attack, the bus conveying journalists and the backup security car on the convoy were the most affected.

Two journalists who sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention.

Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Sunday after the Ekiti State governorship election and was received at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Ikeja before proceeding to the palace of the Oba of Lagos.