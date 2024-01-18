Alex Otti appoints Sanusi, Arunma Oteh, Bolaji Balogun as chairpersons of Abia economic council

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has announced the constitution of the Abia Global Economic Advisory Council (AGEAC) as part of his administration’s strategic plan to ensure the overall economic development of the state, with Muhammad Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, Arunma Oteh, former director general of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Bolaji Balogun, the Chief Executive Officer of Chapel Hill Denham, as chairpersons.

The trio are part of the 19 distinguished Nigerians with global acclaim to serve on the Council, aimed at building Abia into a self-sustaining economic hub, a statement by Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor said on Thursday.

Those appointed are:

1. Ms. Arunma Oteh, OON – Co-Chair

2. His Highness Khaleefa Muhammad Sanusi II, CON, Co-Chair

3. Mr. Bolaji Balogun – Co-Chair

4. Mr. Victor Onyenkpa – Member

5. Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, MFR – Member

6. Mr. Chidi Ajaegbu – Member

7. Mr. Uche Orji – Member

8. Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli , MFR – Member

9. Mr. Chika Nwobi – Member

10. Dr. Olugbenga Adesida – Member

11. Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe – Member

12. Mazi Clement Owunna, MFR – Member

13. Dr. Uzodinma Iweala – Member

14. Mrs. Ezinwa Okoroafor – Member

15. Mr. George Agu – Member

16. Mazi Uzo Nwankwo – Member

17. Mr Chinedu Azodoh – Member

18. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, GCON – Honourary Advisor

19. Dr. Benedict Oramah, CON – Honourary Advisor

Also, five members, drawn from the State Executive Council, will represent the government on the Advisory Council.

They include the Governor, Dr. Otti; Attorney-General and Honourable Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna; Honourable Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Kingsley Anosike; Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Mr Michael Akpara; and Honourable Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry, Dr. Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu.

A statement issued Thursday by the Governor’s Office said the economy of Abia State had suffered neglect and became fragile due to untold economic sabotage, over the years.

However, with the inception of Governor Otti’s administration on May 29, 2023, the government has since commenced the socio-economic re-engineering of the State from the wreckage of over the last two decades.

“Our programmes are already re-positioning and rebuilding Abia State as the economic pride of Nigeria. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that its economic development strategy is founded not only on a thorough understanding of the local economic environment but also on the dynamics of the emerging forces now shaping the future of the global economy.

“The newly appointed members bring a wealth of experience and expertise in various sectors, enhancing the diversity and dynamism of the Abia State Global Economic Advisory Council. Their collective knowledge will play a pivotal role in shaping policies that drive innovation, attract investments, form solid partnerships, and ensure the overall economic resilience of our great state,” the statement declared.

According to the statement, the Secretariat of the Council will be managed by Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, Principal Secretary to the Governor/Chief Strategy Officer, and Mr. Charles Egonye, Technical Assistant to the Governor, and supported by Mrs. Victoria Onwubiko and Ms Amaka Okonkwo from the private sector.

The Abia State Global Economic Advisory Council serves as a key advisory body, offering strategic insights and recommendations to guide the state’s economic and investment policies. The Advisers will collaborate closely with the relevant State Commissioners to address the unique challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, ensuring that Abia State remains at the forefront of innovation and economic development within the region and globally.