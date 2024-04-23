British School Abuja probes viral video of students being bullied

The Lead British International School, Abuja, management says it has begun investigation into the viral video showing one of its students being slapped repeatedly by her classmate.

The school said it was deeply concerned by incident and was taking the matter seriously.

An X user, @moooyeeeee, had on Monday night posted two videos of a female student of the school being repeatedly slapped by another female classmates, generating outrage on social media.

One of those that reacted posted a screenshot where it was alleged the school has been treating bullying, which it said has been reoccurring, with kid gloves.

The untitled screenshot cited the case of another student who cut his classmate with knife but was only suspended for two days.

Reacting to the allegations in a statement on Tuesday and signed by Head of School, Abuja, Abraham Ogunkanbi, the school said that it has initiated a panel of inquiry that has started working on all evidences to get the full scope of the incident.

“We have also immediately initiated an investigation, appointing a dedicated team to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter, The team has been gathering information, including reviewing video footages and interviewing witnesses, to understand the full scope of the incident and identify the immediate and remote causes,” the statement posted on LBIS, Abuja Instagram’s page read.

Also, the school assured all of reaching out to the parents of the victim and offering her support while vowing to punish the culprits.

“We are committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all our students.

“Hence, upon learning of the incident which, we initiated the process of reaching out to the victimand family with a view to providing support, including access to counseling services to help.

To forestall future occurrence, the management said it would review its extent Anti-Bullying policies while also promising to raise bullying awareness amongst its students and staff.

“In line with our commitment to preventing bullying and ensuring a safe school environment, we will be reviewing and updating our extant Anti-Bullying Policies and procedures to determine areas requiring improvement, with a focus on prevention and early intervention.

“LBIS will also be implementing educational programmes and workshops for students, staff, and parents to raise awareness about bullying and its consequences,” it stated.

