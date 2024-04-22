Owner of Chinese supermarket which barred Nigerian from entry flees

The owner of a Chinese supermarket where Nigerians were barred from entry has fled the country, workers at the facility have said.

Some Nigerians had disclosed that they were barred from entering the facility situated at the China General Chamber of Commerce in Abuja, causing outrage on social media.

On Monday, officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer and Protection Commission (FCCPC) stormed the supermarket and sealed it.

The workers said that the owner of the supermarket, a Chinese lady, Cindy Liu Bei, fled on Monday morning at 8:26am with her family as confirmed on the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera.

The FCCPC officials subsequently shut the supermarket.

The facility manager of the complex Shaibu Sanusi confirmed that Nigerians from outside the complex do not shop but Nigerians within can access it.

