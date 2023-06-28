50 of 70% broadband penetration target achieved - Danbatta

Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), says Nigeria will do everything to achieve the 70 percent broadband penetration target by 2025.

This is as he disclosed that already, the country has achieved 50 percent out of the target.

Danbatta made the vow in Lagos while receiving the Platinum Award of the Nigeria Academy of Engineering, NAEng for telecom regulatory process and promotion of engineering as a profession.

Speaking on the Commission’s commitment to driving digital connectivity aimed at bridging extant clusters of access gaps in Nigeria, he said: “We have a target of 70 percent broadband penetration by 2025, as contained in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan, NNBP. We are around 50 percent currently and I can assure you that we are hopeful that we will achieve and surpass that target.

“I want to assure the public that the NCC will do whatever it can, within its mandates, to bring out impactful initiatives that will drive the digital transformation process that will ultimately make telecom services pervasive and affordable to all parts of the country.”

He used the opportunity to speak about some of the initiatives of the Commission that have struck a rhythm in the socio-economic development of the nation.

These, he said, include the one targeted at the Nigerian youths across the country where the Commission trains the youth, provides them with laptops, and other equipment that can make them access the internet with a view to equipping them to develop their skill and earn a living.

President of the Academy, Prof. Azikiwe Onwualu, said during the award presented by doyen of engineering and Former Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Vincent Maduka, that the Commission deserved the award as it has done the profession proud in its telecom regulatory process and promotion of engineering as shown in its strong support for the NAEng.

While handing over the award at the 2023 Annual Technology Dinner of the Academy, Maduka said, “Prof. Danbatta has contributed immensely to the sustainability of all initiatives of the professional body, just as his role to the development of engineering profession in general is being felt in Nigeria, through his effective regulation of the telecommunications sector.”