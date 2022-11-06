The Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) has said Nigerians should reject the idea of a same-faith in 2023, and make it unattractive for politicians.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presented presidential and vice-presidential candidates who are of the same Muslim faith, a development that has continued to generate condemnations in many quarters.

Speaking during a congress in Kaduna on Saturday, Ejoga Inalegwu, chairman of NOSCEF, advised all “lovers of united” Nigeria to reject politicians that are insensitive to faith inclusion in the country.

Inalegwu said Christians must use the 2023 polls to kill the idea of a single-faith ticket and make it irrelevant in future elections.

“Unpatriotic politicians will use any formula they can apply to win elections, whether it hurts or not and promise to placate as APC is doing after all the pleas,” he said.

“They will discard any formula that makes them lose elections in the future. Make the single-faith ticket unattractive for the future, by killing it now or render yourselves forever an irrelevant commodity in the election equation for the future.

“People easily persuaded by personal and selfish gains to the destruction of the body will be a Judas to the Christendom.

“Let us be men and women of principles and loyalty to God.

“We enjoin all lovers of Nigeria across faith to reject the single faith ticket to frustrate politics of exclusion that is mindful of regional balance but insensitive to faith inclusion.”

On his part, Josiah Onaolapo, a professor who was the guest speaker at the congress, said the 2023 election is a test of the political viability of northern Christians.

“We must mobilise our people to vote in 2023 as if our lives depend on it,” he said.

“If you allow the door to close against northern Christians, the door will be closed forever.

“There is no state in the north that does not have about 30 percent of Christians including Sokoto and Zamfara states.”