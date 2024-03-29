Kashim Shettima commends initiative as 2024 AFP design, innovation competition begins

Kashim Shettima, Nigeria’s vice president, has hailed the pivotal role of youths and creativity in shaping Nigeria’s future, declaring that innovation is the driving force behind the nation’s manufacturing sector and its boundless potential.

He spoke recently at the official launch of the National Design and Innovation Competition in the Presidential Villa, just as the event raised high expectations from leading furniture design and manufacture company and a subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Abuja Furniture Production, AFP.

Vice President Shettima who emphasized that the future belongs to the youth and the creatives, said, Nigeria’s youthful population, with an average age of just 19 years old is an age group that is pregnant with ideas for innovation and for the social and economic transformation of Nigeria.

He said, innovation drives manufacturing adding that Nigeria is brimming with possibilities and opportunities.”

The National Design and Innovation Competition which aims to spur entrepreneurship and creative ventures among Nigeria’s burgeoning youth population is organised by the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI), Wema Bank and other related industry sector players.

The Vice President pledged federal government’s support for youth aspirations and entrepreneurship, commending the financial institutions’ backing of the creative sector.

In her remarks, leader of the delegation and Founder of the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN), Titi Ogufere, announced plans by IDAN and the Design Innovation Hub of Nigeria, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy to train one million youths in furniture, product and industrial design.

This initiative which aims to equip aspiring creatives with the necessary skills and access to training will feature design competitions and workshops where participants can showcase their prototypes and work with top Nigerian manufacturers like Julius Berger’s AFP, among others, she said.

Suggesting that the development will no doubt throw up high expectations from the world on AFP, Ogufere enthused: we are used to AFP and what good furniture the company can do. It easily excels in trendy and enduring office and home furniture and AFP’s fast pace at adjusting to customer’s needs is legendary.

AFP, an award-winning furniture brand provides best-in-class furniture solutions for residential homes, corporate offices, and the hospitality sector in Nigeria. The company offers cutting-edge products that deliver creative, inviting and stunning spaces required to make customers’ property stand out.

AFP commenced operation in 1991 and has excelled at collaborating with clients to understand their unique requirements, serving to bring their ideas to life.

The company‘s factory houses heavy-duty computerized machines, tool and equipment with which all products are manufactured and assembled utilizing a wide range of indigenous materials, supplemented with non-local resources when necessary.

Utilizing the latest machinery and highest level of craftsmanship for the production of quality furniture, AFP undoubtedly exceed the expectations clients in creating comfortable and stylishly furnished spaces

