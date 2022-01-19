Former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to pay the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) fee for every Nigerian student if he is elected president of the country in 2023.

Tinubu made the statement while receiving well-wishers who paid him courtesy visit as captured in video circulating online.

“Your children’s West African examination fees will be paid by us, so that no one, no matter how poor, will be left behind,” he said.

“The symbol of our party is a broom. The symbol of my cap is breaking shackles. You break the shackles of ignorance, poverty, and many things.”

