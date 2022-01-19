A member of the House of Representatives and a leading aspirant for Ebonyi State governorship ticket on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, Rt. Hon. Anayo Edwin Nwonu, has promised to pursue human capital development if he is elected into office as governor in 2023.

The lawmaker who spoke to journalists in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital on Tuesday, stated that his developmental priorities would include the restoration of scholarships for Ebonyi Youths, revamping of the Education Sector, improvement in the healthcare delivery system and a full return to a functional and effective local government system in the state.

Other priorities of his administration, according to him, include the restoration of the statutory rights and benefits of civil servants and local government staff, restoration of civil service ethics, conducive environment for enterpreneurship, mechanized agriculture and mass employment for Ebonyi Youths.

Nwonu expressed confidence that Nigeria will return to the part of progress if his party, the PDP, returns to power at the federal level in 2023, that democracy in the country would experience a major boost when the party takes over the reigns of power in Aso Rock.

He emphasized that the PDP as a political party was founded on the culture of political inclusion and national integration, which are the core elements that promote national harmony and national unity, while noting that when the party returns to power in 2023 it would take steps to stabilize the the country’s economy and reduce the exchange rate of the naira in order to achieve economic recovery and massive employment for Nigerian youths

Hon. Nwonu noted that once the PDP Government emerges victorious in the 2023 general elections, efforts would be made to embark on national economic and Political reforms to restore the confidence of Nigerians on the Nigerian project, so as to discourage separatist agitations which undermine national security and national integration.

He commended the new leadership of PDP under Dr. Iyorchia Ayu for the brilliant steps they have taken to assure Nigerians that the party was fully ready to reclaim political leadership and reposition the socio-economic and political trajectory of the country for a brighter and more prosperous future.