The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has released another picture of himself reading the January 23 edition of The Nation Newspaper.

Tinubu who is currently in London, released the picture via his twitter account on Thursday.

The APC candidate has been out of the country for a number of days, missing key events in the political space such as the signing of peace accord by presidential candidates.

Amid speculations about his health, the former Lagos governor last week, released a second seconds video of himself riding a spinning bike.

The video stirred up another controversy with many alleging that it’s a 2021 video.

Within the week, he also released pictures of himself on suit.

On Thursday, he followed up with yet another picture where he is seen reading the January 23 edition of The Nation.

Meanwhile, the APC candidate is expected to arrive in the country on or before tomorrow, Friday, according to media reports.