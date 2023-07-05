Sam Ibiyemi, Nigeria NewsDirect publisher is dead

Dr Samuel Ibiyemi, publisher of Nigeria NewsDirect Newspaper, has died.

The journalist and entrepreneur passed away on Tuesday at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilishan Remo, Ogun State from complications arising from pulmonary embolism.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday described his death as shocking.

In a condolence message to his family and media colleagues, Governor Abiodun described Dr. Ibiyemi, as a brilliant and versatile journalist, who deployed his wealth of experience in the profession to better the society.

He said the late publisher was a stickler for the truth, noting that through his medium, he contributed his own quota to the economic and political development of Nigeria.

“He was quick to realise the business aspect of journalism, hence, his foray into publishing. through NewsDirect, a refreshing newspaper, Dr. Ibiyemi brought to bear his professionalism and business acumen.

“His death is a huge loss to his family and the journalism profession. His legacies are immense and indelible.

“We in Ogun State will miss this quintessential and courageous journalist of no mean repute. It is my prayer that God grant him eternal rest,” the governor said.

The board and management of Mediamatrics Limited, publishers of TheNewsMatrics also mourn the passing of a gentleman, colleague, thoroughbred professional, politician and a friend of the house.

A graduate of Economics of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and Masters in Petroleum Economics from the University of Lagos, Ibiyemi served in the Nigeria Air Force and later built a remarkable career as energy correspondent at the defunct Financial Standard where he rose to Deputy Editor. He moved to Nigerian Tribune as Group Business Editor and later founded Nigeria NewsDirect. He was also the proprietor of Rejoice Hotels in Ogun State.

An elder of Christ Apostolic Church, Agbala Itura, Ijoko, Ogun State, he is survived by his wife Titilayo Ibiyemi, a senior police officer and his children.