Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, the first Okilolo (Philosopher) of Asaba, on Sunday, emerged the 14th Asagba designate of Asaba Kingdom, Delta State.

A professor of Law, Azinge was pronounced 14th Asagba of Asaba designate by the Ochendu Asagba, Prof. Anthony Edozien, at an enlarged meeting of Asagba-in-Council and members of the kingdom after a selection process by the five quarters of the kingdom held at the palace of Asagba of Asaba.

He was among nine other candidates for the Asagba stool presented for selection to the Asagba-in-Council by the Okpala-Ukwu Ugbomata.

Pronouncing Azinge as the Asagba designate, the Ochendu Asagba of the kingdom, Edozien, said the selection process was carried out in a transparent manner.

Speaking through Louis Edozien, Anthony said: “There is no rancour and we have all agreed in one voice for him to lead us.

“Let me state that Asaba has democratic characteristics, but Asaba is not a democracy. The power of the Asagba is sacred and by the grace of God, I am holding that power and it is my solemn duty to pronounce a successor for my late father.

“While it is not a democracy, I have an obligation to be guided by the wish of Asaba and here today, Asaba, with one voice have let their wish be known.

“Therefore, with that guardiance vested in me as Ochendu Asagba and authority vested in me under the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Edict of 1979, I pronounce the person, Epiphany Azinge as the 14th Asagba of Asaba designate.

“In line with Asaba customs and tradition, they are many but will commence today culminating in his installation as the 14th Asagba of Asaba. Most of those rites, which are long established traditions to be carried out, are conducted under the guidance of the Oni- Ahaba and various traditional chief and Okpala-Ukwus. Indeed, they have a sacred role to play in all of those processes.

“Until that installation is done, the authority of the Asagba cannot be in vacuum, it still rests with the Ochendu Asagba. When the 14th Asagba of Asaba is installed, that Ochenduship will extinguish, but until then, it remains intact,” he added.

Azinge is a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies from 2009 to 2014.

He is a Judge of the Commonwealth Arbitral Tribunal, London, United Kingdom, representing Nigeria and Africa.

Azinge is the founder and senior partner at Azinge & Azinge, a law firm in Abuja where his wife Valerie Azinge, SAN, is also a partner.

