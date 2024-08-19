Tinubu travels to France in new N150bn presidential jet’

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu will embark on a trip to France on Monday, August 19, and will return to the country after his brief work stay.

This is according to a statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity on Sunday.

The President will reportedly travel on the newly acquired luxury Airbus A330 aircraft, which landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 8.29 pm on Sunday.

The aircraft touched down at Abuja airport on Sunday evening, after departing from EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg in France at 4:16 pm.

This followed the release of the aircraft, which was one of the three presidential jets recently confiscated by a French court in favour of a Chinese firm over a dispute with Ogun State Government.

However, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Limited had announced the release of one of the three presidential aircraft belonging to Nigeria, which had been detained in France.

The Chinese company characterized the release of the aircraft as a goodwill gesture, citing the upcoming meeting between President Tinubu and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The company stated that it recognized the significance of the aircraft for the diplomatic engagement and took steps to ensure its availability, thereby facilitating the meeting.

