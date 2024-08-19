Best 11 await shortlist for 2024 NLNG $100,000 Literary Prize

The literary community is anxious to know, who will wear the garland among the eleven short-listed works for the 2024 NLNG Literature Prize in the children’s category.

The Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature had last month unveiled the long list of 11 books competing for the 2024 prize selected from a total of 163 entries. This year’s focus is on Children’s Literature.

The Prize, which has entered its 20th year is sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), which offers a cash award of $100,000.

This year’s long list includes in alphabetical order by titles:

A Father’s Pride by Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmo; Bode’s Birthday Party by Akanni Festus Olaniyi; Grandma And The Moon’s Hidden Secret by Jumoke Verissimo;

Mighty Mite And Golden Jewel by Henry Akubuiro; Risi Recycle – The Dustbin Girl by Temiloluwa Adeshina; The Children At The IDP Camp by Olatunbosun Taofeek;

The Magic Jalabiya by Ayo Adeliyi Oyeku;

The Road Does Not End by Familoni Oluranti Olubunmi; The Third Side of A Coin by Hyginus Ekwuazi; Village Boy by Anietie Usen; Wish Maker by Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike.

The Chair of the Panel of Judges, Professor Saleh Abdu of the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State, last month presented the list to the Advisory Board. The panel also includes literary scholars – Professor Vicky Sylvester and Dr. Osarobu Igudia.

In their report, the judges described the long-list books as entries with profound narratives and the authors’ creative prowess, highlighting the vividness of the characters and stories.

Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, Chairman of the Advisory Board, who accepted the long list during the presentation last month praised the judges for their meticulous selection.

She stressed the importance of Children’s Literature in the formation of young minds emphasized the need for quality and relevance in the literature that children are exposed to. She noted that the subject matter in Children’s Literature must resonate with the future.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates yearly amongst four literary categories – prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature.

A shortlist of three is expected in September. A winner, if any, will be announced by the Advisory Board in October, according to a release signed by NLNG General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh.

Earlier in the year, the Advisory Board Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), received one hundred and sixty-three (163) entries for the 2024 edition which were then handed over the judges for the commencement of the adjudication process.

The General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr Andy Odeh, who stood in for NLNG Management, handed over the entries to the Chair of the Prize Advisory Board, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, who, in turn, handed over the entries to the judges carefully selected to oversee this year’s Literature Prize Award process.

Mr. Odeh lauded the achievements that have been recorded by Nigerian writers in the past 20 years of running the Prize.

The Advisory Board also handed over 24 entries for The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism.

While the Literature Prize, has a cash prize of $100, 000, the Literary Criticism Prize has a prize money of $10,000, making a total of $110, 000 prize money donated by NLNG for literature development in Nigeria. This year’s Advisory board, is chaired by Prof. Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo. She works alongside Prof. Olu Obafemi and Prof. Ahmed Yerima as members of the Board.

Professor Saleh Abdu chairs the panel of judges for this year’s Literature Prize and the Literary Criticism competition. Professor Abdu is an English professor at the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State. He has taught courses mostly in Literature at various levels. He also served at Bayero University Kano and Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State, as Head of Department (HOD), Faculty Sub-Dean, Dean of Faculty, Chair of Senate, Management and Council Committees. He has authored and co-authored several books, including Poet of the People

Republic: Reading the Poetry of Niyi Osundare (2003).

Other panel members include Professor Vicky Sylvester and Dr. Igudia Osarobu, a writer, who has been teaching at the Department of English, University of Abuja. Her prolific writing career has produced numerous award-

winning novels, poems, and academic works. Dr. Osarobu is a Doctor of Philosophy at the Department of Library Archival Information Studies, University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Professor Christopher Okemwa, a lecturer of poetry and drama at Kisii University, Kenya, serves as the International Consultant for the 2024 edition of the Prize. He has published over 10 children’s books, winning the 2015 Canadian Burt Award for African Literature (Kenya) with one of the books. He is the founder and director of

KICHLA (Kistrech Children’s Literature Association) of Kenya.

Previous Winners

Past winners in the Children’s Literature genre include Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo (2007), author of the joint-winning book My Cousin Sammy; Mabel Segun (2007) with her book Readers Theatre: Twelve Plays for Young People; Mai Nasara (2011), who clinched the Prize with his book The Missing Clock; and Jude Idada (2019) with his book, Boom Boom.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature is Africa’s most prestigious literary award, and the increase in entries for the children’s literature cycle highlights the growing interest in Nigerian Literature. With this year’s edition, particularly competitive, the judges and Advisory Board have their work cut out to select a deserving winner. This year’s winner will be announced next month, September 2024.

