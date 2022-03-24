Makarfi expresses anger over 'horrible' killings Southern Kaduna

A former Governor of Kaduna state, Ahmed Makarfi, has condemned persistent violent attacks against residents of Southern Kaduna by bandits, describing the killings as callous, horrible and unacceptable.

The former governor who spoke in the wake of killings of innocent people around the Jema’a-Kaura-Zangon Kataf Local Governments axis of Kaduna in the past few days, demanded action from authorities against the killers.

Recall also that the Kaduna State government on Wednesday, disclosed that the number of those killed in an attack at Kaura local government of the state on Sunday had risen to 34.

Makarfi in a statement on Wednesday, while condemning the spate of violence, set condolences to the bereaved.

“These callous acts must be condemned by all people of decency as we must all come together, irrespective of whatever differences, to do whatever it takes to put a stop to this wanton decent into animalism,” he said.

“I’m appalled at the descent to the gutter, by some elements, to whom human life has become so worthless that they waste it at the slightest (in fact, sometimes no) provocation.”

“I condemn these callous and cowardly acts and appeal to the people of the communities and indeed all people of the state to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding, as well as resist the temptation of taking the law into their hands. This is even as I urge the government and security agencies to ensure that no stone is left unturned in efforts to fish out and bring perpetrators of these dastardly acts to justice.”

“I convey my most heartfelt condolences to families of the deceased, other victims of this violence and all other violence across the State as well as government and all people of Kaduna State and earnestly pray for the quick return of peace and normalcy to the affected areas and also pray for an enduring peace in Kaduna State and the entire country,” he said.