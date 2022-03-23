Attack on Southern Kaduna: Death toll rises to 34

The death toll from an attack by gunmen at various communities in Kaura local government of Kaduna State on Sunday, has risen to 34.

The state government which disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said number, including two military personnel, were killed in the attacks.

Kaura is in the Southern part of Kaduna, an area that has continued to witness persistent attacks by bandits.

In the statement on Tuesday, the government said over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attacks, while three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandalised.

The number of deaths was initially put at 23 as of Monday, while 70 houses were said to have been burnt.

However, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said more corpses were recovered after search operations by security agencies.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that after search operations and detailed checks, 34 people have been confirmed dead following Sunday’s attack in Kaura local government area,” Aruwan said.

“According to the report, four locations were attacked by unidentified assailants: Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all within Kagoro chiefdom of Kaura LGA.

“Two military personnel were among the 34 killed, with local residents making up 32 casualties.

“Seven people were injured and are receiving treatment.

“Furthermore, over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attack. Three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandalised.”

He said one Abigail Joshua from Adan community is still missing.

Reacting to the incident, Nasir el-Rufai, the governor, condemned the attacks and condoled with the families of the victims.

“Going further, the governor appealed to citizens to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts were sustained to stabilise the area,” Aruwan added.

“The Kaduna state government enjoins all residents to carefully observe the 24-hour curfew in force in the area. The curfew was declared on the advice of security agencies to prevent the escalation of violence.

“Security reports revealed that criminals took advantage of the chaos to wreak havoc of their own.

“A bus was attacked by a mob in Agban, and the conductor was killed. Similarly, some places of worship were torched as tension rose in Kafanchan. The curfew is therefore essential to urgently stem the tide of violence.

“Government is working ceaselessly with security forces to restore normalcy to the area. Deep consultations with stakeholders are also ongoing. Further developments will be communicated to the public as they emerge.”

