Former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu has reportedly emerged the consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of its October 31 national elective convention.

Ayu’s emergence followed hours of continuous meetings by PDP stakeholders of Northern extraction in Abuja in the past 72 hours.

David Mark, also a former senate president; former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Markafi were among the leading aspirants for the position.

More later..