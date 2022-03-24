Suspected killers of Ogun monarch arraigned

Olakunle Idowu

No fewer than twelve persons, suspected to have hands in the gruesome murder of the Olu of Agodo in Ogun State, Oba Odetola Olajide Ayinde, were yesterday arraigned before an Ogun State Magistrate Court sitting in Itori, Ewekoro local government area of state.

It would be recalled that the suspects on Monday 24th January 2022 allegedly killed Oba Ayinde.

Sources informed that the late Traditional Ruler was killed on his village to clear the grave side of his late brother, when some hoodlums numbering about 50; allegedly led by one Gbeminiyi Sotade pounced on him and his three other relatives.

While the royal father was set ablaze inside his car, the three others escaped death by the whiskers, but not without machete cuts by the hoodlums.

The suspects are: Abiodun Sanyaolu, Lukman Azeez, Fatai Ramon, Adeniyi Samuel Akinjiyan, Femi Adeniyi, Monsuru Ramon, Ojo Olatidebe, Segun Akinjiyan, Adewale Odunayo, Oladele Idowu, Saheed Ramon and Ajinbosin Gbeminiyi

At yesterday’s sitting, the prosecuting counsel, Saheed Yinusa, urged the court to remand the accused person at the Oba Correctional facility, since there was an application before the court dated 24th day of March, 2022 and filed on the same day.

Quoting section 306 of the administration of criminal justice law of Ogun State, which granted each of the applicants to be remanded in the Nigeria Correctional center for 60 days pending the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutor, and arraignment before a court of competent jurisdiction.

He supported his prayers with 16 paragraph affidavit, deposed to by Sergeant Ogunkunle Samuel, and annexed to with 20 exhibits. same.

Granting the request of the Prosecuting Counsel, the Magistrate O.F Adeduntan ordered the accused to be remanded in Oba correctional facility, adjourning the matter to 17th June, 2022.

The suspects and others said to be at large were charged with three counts which are; conspiracy among themselves to commit felony an offence punishable under section 320 Law of Federation of Nigeria

“That the accused did murder One Oba Olajide Ayinde Odetola ‘m’ the Alagodo of Agodo town and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 316 and punishable under section 319 of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.

“The accused also allegedly did set ablaze the corpse of Oba Olajide Ayinde Odetola together with his Toyota Sienna car with Reg No. APP 55 GF and thereby committed and offence cbbontrary to section 443 of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.”