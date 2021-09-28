OBINNA EZUGWU

Bandits have killed not less than 42 people between Sunday and Monday following attacks in the southern senatorial district of Kaduna State.

Sources, however, say the death toll could rise as corpses were still being recovered.

This is even as several others were injured during the attacks that happened in Madamai and Kacecere communities in Kaura and Zangon Kataf local government areas respectively.

Some of the injured are said to be receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) in Plateau State.

Kaduna State Government yesterday confirmed that the attack in Madamai village of Kaura LGA on Sunday evening claimed 34 lives.

Middle Belt Times had in a report, listed names of 33 of the victims killed in Madamai and Abun communities in Mallagum District in Kaura local government area on Sunday have so far been obtained by

The list, it said, was made available by the Catholic Priest of ST. Thomas Quasi Parish, Mallagum, Rev. Fr Cosmos Michael Magaji

Commenting on the list, Rev. Fr Magaji said the attack was well coordinated.

“They rounded some houses. It was a well coordinated attack,” he said.

The victims are as follows;

Mrs Lami Yakubu Adakai

Mrs Fkorenc Yakubu Adakai

Danlami Adakai

Samaila Adakai

Garba Simon

Patrick Bala

Kato Achigaba

Andrew Lekwot

Lawrence Andrew

Victor Joseph

Philemon Akant Habiba

Sofio Bala Bwachat

Siman Zamani

Danjuma Yusuf

Friday Bulus

Eunice Ibrahim

Stephen Nkom

Yusuf Zuwahu

Genesis Danjuma

Bulus Markus

Ezekiel Bobai

Talatu Ezekiel

Bonat Francis

ThankGod Hananiya

Raymond La’aki

Musa Yashim

Janet Duniya

Paul Akwok

Yohanna Gagarau

Lucy Kambai

Faith Bala

Esther Luka

Philip Kambai

A subsequent attack on Monday, said to be a reprisal, claimed eight lives at Kacecere village in Zangon Kataf LGA bringing the death toll to 42.

Derek Christopher from Kaura told Daily Trust that the remains of 45 persons have been discovered from the Madamai attack.

An earlier attack on Jankasa village in Zangon Kataf had claimed the life of one Yakubu Danjuma, which was confirmed by the state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Mama Jerry, who escaped the attack, told Daily Trust that most of those who survived the attack hid in nearby bushes where they watched as gunmen attacked their community, killed and set houses ablaze.

Kaduna State Government said attacks in Jankasa and Madamai had led to a reprisal on Kacecere community, where eight persons were killed and six others injured with several houses razed.

The Kaduna State government Monday condemned the resurgence of attacks in the southern part of the state and tasked security agencies to ensure urgent and precise investigations into the incidents.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, while expressing sadness at the report of attacks in Kaura and Zangon Kataf LGAs, appealed for calm and charged security agencies to intensify their efforts in the campaign against the gratuitous killing of innocent citizens.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said El-Rufai had ordered an urgent assessment of the areas by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, to provide succour to the affected households.