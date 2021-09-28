OBINNA EZUGWU
Bandits have killed not less than 42 people between Sunday and Monday following attacks in the southern senatorial district of Kaduna State.
Sources, however, say the death toll could rise as corpses were still being recovered.
This is even as several others were injured during the attacks that happened in Madamai and Kacecere communities in Kaura and Zangon Kataf local government areas respectively.
Some of the injured are said to be receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) in Plateau State.
Kaduna State Government yesterday confirmed that the attack in Madamai village of Kaura LGA on Sunday evening claimed 34 lives.
Middle Belt Times had in a report, listed names of 33 of the victims killed in Madamai and Abun communities in Mallagum District in Kaura local government area on Sunday have so far been obtained by
The list, it said, was made available by the Catholic Priest of ST. Thomas Quasi Parish, Mallagum, Rev. Fr Cosmos Michael Magaji
Commenting on the list, Rev. Fr Magaji said the attack was well coordinated.
“They rounded some houses. It was a well coordinated attack,” he said.
The victims are as follows;
Mrs Lami Yakubu Adakai
Mrs Fkorenc Yakubu Adakai
Danlami Adakai
Samaila Adakai
Garba Simon
Patrick Bala
Kato Achigaba
Andrew Lekwot
Lawrence Andrew
Victor Joseph
Philemon Akant Habiba
Sofio Bala Bwachat
Siman Zamani
Danjuma Yusuf
Friday Bulus
Eunice Ibrahim
Stephen Nkom
Yusuf Zuwahu
Genesis Danjuma
Bulus Markus
Ezekiel Bobai
Talatu Ezekiel
Bonat Francis
ThankGod Hananiya
Raymond La’aki
Musa Yashim
Janet Duniya
Paul Akwok
Yohanna Gagarau
Lucy Kambai
Faith Bala
Esther Luka
Philip Kambai
A subsequent attack on Monday, said to be a reprisal, claimed eight lives at Kacecere village in Zangon Kataf LGA bringing the death toll to 42.
Derek Christopher from Kaura told Daily Trust that the remains of 45 persons have been discovered from the Madamai attack.
An earlier attack on Jankasa village in Zangon Kataf had claimed the life of one Yakubu Danjuma, which was confirmed by the state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.
Mama Jerry, who escaped the attack, told Daily Trust that most of those who survived the attack hid in nearby bushes where they watched as gunmen attacked their community, killed and set houses ablaze.
Kaduna State Government said attacks in Jankasa and Madamai had led to a reprisal on Kacecere community, where eight persons were killed and six others injured with several houses razed.
The Kaduna State government Monday condemned the resurgence of attacks in the southern part of the state and tasked security agencies to ensure urgent and precise investigations into the incidents.
Governor Nasir El-Rufai, while expressing sadness at the report of attacks in Kaura and Zangon Kataf LGAs, appealed for calm and charged security agencies to intensify their efforts in the campaign against the gratuitous killing of innocent citizens.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said El-Rufai had ordered an urgent assessment of the areas by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, to provide succour to the affected households.